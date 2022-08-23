 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick dating Rod Stewart's daughter Kimberly hours before car crash: report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

Scott Disick dating Rod Stewarts daughter Kimberly hours before car crash: report

Scott Disick was seen enjoying happy moments with Rod Stewart's daughter Kimberly hours before his accident.

Disick and Kimberley were seen hand in hand just hours before the reality star's car crash.

The long-time pals enjoyed lunch in Beverly Hills last week, just days after the 39-year-old had been spotted leaving celebrity hotspot Nobu with a mystery brunette.

This isn't the first time the Maggie May singer and the KUWTK star have been romantically linked, as the pair were faced with speculation following Disick's split from Kourtney Kardashian in 2015.

The couple were spotted leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, August 21, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. 

Shortly after the outing, Us Weekly confirmed that Disick, 39, was involved in a collision while driving a Lamborghini SUV.

Scott Disick was behind the wheel when the solo accident occurred in Calabasas. Scott Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.

More From Entertainment:

French police chief reveals discovering Princess Diana’s pearls in Paris fatal car crash

French police chief reveals discovering Princess Diana’s pearls in Paris fatal car crash
Meghan in for 'awkward' talk with Queen about Prince Philip’s funeral?

Meghan in for 'awkward' talk with Queen about Prince Philip’s funeral?
Prince Harry tries to ‘correct a lot of erroneous stories’ about his life

Prince Harry tries to ‘correct a lot of erroneous stories’ about his life
Angelina Jolie, daughter Vivienne attend 'Dear Evan Hansen' gig, visits tour cast backstage

Angelina Jolie, daughter Vivienne attend 'Dear Evan Hansen' gig, visits tour cast backstage
Republic group mocks Prince William and Kate’s decision to move out of London

Republic group mocks Prince William and Kate’s decision to move out of London
Tom Holland, Jonah Hill applauded for voicing out mental health struggle: Expert

Tom Holland, Jonah Hill applauded for voicing out mental health struggle: Expert
BTS RM voted 'Most Handsome' in new survey, beats Henry Cavill

BTS RM voted 'Most Handsome' in new survey, beats Henry Cavill
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde get candid about fans' ‘cruelty’ towards their relationship

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde get candid about fans' ‘cruelty’ towards their relationship

Princess Diana was 'pregnant' and ready for 'engagement' with Egyptian beau: Conspiracy

Princess Diana was 'pregnant' and ready for 'engagement' with Egyptian beau: Conspiracy
Princess Diana chauffeur was 'drunk-driving' on the night of her death: Report

Princess Diana chauffeur was 'drunk-driving' on the night of her death: Report
Victoria Beckham gets 'tearful' from 'fear' of no 'relationship with first grandchild'

Victoria Beckham gets 'tearful' from 'fear' of no 'relationship with first grandchild'
Cardi B gives befitting reply to MMA fighter Jake Shields after he called her a bad example for kids

Cardi B gives befitting reply to MMA fighter Jake Shields after he called her a bad example for kids

Latest

view all