Scott Disick dating Rod Stewart's daughter Kimberly hours before car crash: report

Scott Disick was seen enjoying happy moments with Rod Stewart's daughter Kimberly hours before his accident.

Disick and Kimberley were seen hand in hand just hours before the reality star's car crash.

The long-time pals enjoyed lunch in Beverly Hills last week, just days after the 39-year-old had been spotted leaving celebrity hotspot Nobu with a mystery brunette.



This isn't the first time the Maggie May singer and the KUWTK star have been romantically linked, as the pair were faced with speculation following Disick's split from Kourtney Kardashian in 2015.

The couple were spotted leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, August 21, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Shortly after the outing, Us Weekly confirmed that Disick, 39, was involved in a collision while driving a Lamborghini SUV.

Scott Disick was behind the wheel when the solo accident occurred in Calabasas. Scott Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.