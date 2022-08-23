 
Kendall Jenner shares her nighttime rituals to calm her anxiety down before sleep

Kendall Jenner shared how she manages to calm down every night before going to bed so she might get a good and peaceful night’s sleep.

In an interview with Vogue, the supermodel, 26, talked about her struggle with anxiety while dishing on the tricks she uses to prevent her anxiety to ruin her sleep.

"I like to wind down in the evenings," The Kardashians star told the publication. "I usually drink tea and relax by reading a book or writing in my journal."

"I have struggled with anxiety for years and it can have good and bad days,” Jenner explained. “If I need to wind down, I really make a point to take 15 minutes to meditate to settle my anxiety so I can get a good night's rest."

Jenner has been vocal about her anxiety issues on social media and have talked about it with various media outlets in the past.

During an interview with the magazine in 2021, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum said, “I’ve had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital."

"Because I think that my heart is failing and I can’t breathe and I need, like, someone to help me.”

“Sometimes I think I’m dying. Sometimes parts of my body will go numb,” Jenner added. “And it can be really intense and scary.”

