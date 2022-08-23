 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Photo of the day: David Beckham adorable picture with sons will make your day

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

David Beckham enjoys every tad bit of parenthood as his latest snap with his ‘gangg’ boys is the proof.

The Manchester United star player shared a picture of himself with Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, as he showed the boys taking the mickey out of him now that they are taller than him, giving off perfect family vibes.

Flanking him on either side, his beloved boys made him chuckle as they joked about their height while standing on the pitch at soccer club Inter Miami CF.

Photo credit: DailyMail
Photo credit: DailyMail

David, 47, joked: 'So close to being as tall as dad @cruzbeckham. Yep boys will be boys @romeobeckham,' when clearly they are both now taller than their father.

He also shared another image, writing: 'Fun night tonight with the boy romeobeckham @cruzbeckham watching the team win an important game’

Cruz wrote in the comments: 'Gangggg.'


