Wednesday Aug 24 2022
America's Got Talent: Simon Cowell takes his cute pet dog to red carpet

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Simon Cowell taking his cute pet dog to the red carpet.

The music mogul, 62, seemed in high spirits as he posed with his adorable new puppy on the America's Got Talent red carpet on Tuesday.

The talent show judge cut a chic figure in a black round-neck T-shirt and matching trousers which he teamed with patent shoes.

Simon, who is a well-known dog lover, later took to the judging panel alongside comedian Howie Mandel, supermodel Heidi Klum and Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara.

Photo credit: DailyMail
His hit talent competition series, which he created and launched back in 2006, is currently in its 17th season on NBC.

The star has also got two beloved terriers Squiddly and Diddly who were sadly not invited to his most recent press call.

Simon pictured with his pet dogs Squiddly and Diddly
Earlier this year the millionaire told how he will leave a 'substantial amount' to various dogs' shelters in his last will and testament, which is believed to be around £ 20 million.


