Wednesday Aug 24 2022
Kim Kardashian wants to date ‘older’ men following Pete Davidson split

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Kim Kardashian is open to date someone "older" in age than her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, who was 12 years her junior, almost a month after their shocking split.

An insider told E! News that the Skims founder, 41, is now looking for someone “older” to start a relationship with who would understand "her life.”

The Kardashians star is "asking who she should date next," the source shared adding that Kim has "plenty of options," as "all of her friends are constantly trying to set her up."

"Kim's expressed she's ready to date someone older but it has to be the right person who understands her life," the insider added. "She isn't compromising her freedom right now."

Another source said that Kim is excited about being on the market while adding, "She enjoys dating and is definitely open to putting herself out there again."

Previously, a source told the outlet that Kim and the former Saturday Night Live star decided to end their relationship because their hectic schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

The source close to them further said that the former flames have "a lot of love and respect for each other" and despite breakup, the duo would remain friends. 

However, a source told Hollywood Life that one of the reasons of the couple's sudden breakup was Pete's age.

He being 12 years younger than Kim does “carry with it certain things that make her and Pete not relatable,” the insider said.

