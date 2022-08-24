 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
Meghan's new claim is 'a smack at Harry and a punch to the Royal Family'

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Royal commentator Angela Levin has lashed out at Meghan Markle after the Duchess claimed she didn't "ever remember personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ambitious until I started dating my now husband".

Angela said that the Royal Family is about ambition "in sense of duty and giving" and not "about getting to the top".

"The royal author continued: "She thought it was normal to be ambitious and only when she started dating Harry did she realise that it was not welcomed."

"My goodness, that is a smack at Harry and a punch to the Royal Family. Harry told her about life in the Royal Family, but she obviously did not want to listen," said the commentator.

Ms Levin also blasted Meghan for her claim in the podcast that she had to go on another royal engagement in South Africa after she heard there was a fire in Archie's room.

Taking to twitter on Wednesday, Levin wrote: Meghan outraged that she had to go on another royal engagement in S. Africa after she heard there was a fire in baby Archie's room. Nasty to hear but as an actress doesn't she know the show must go on. Luckily he wasn't there but odd it was never leaked to the press."


