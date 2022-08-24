 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
Ben Affleck makes 'emotional' wedding speech to wife Jennifer Lopez: ‘everything happens for a reason’

Hollywood’s beloved celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot on Saturday - for the second time in a grand ceremony in Georgia, a month after exchanging vows in a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas.

While glimpses from the dreamy ceremony have taken over the internet, it has been reported that the 50-year-old groom became emotional when giving a speech to his new wife, 53-year-old JLo.

The Argo star and director referenced his 2002 engagement to the Marry Me singer, noting that they didn't walk down the aisle 20 years ago for a reason.

The Batman actor said that they did not marry the first time because they needed to have their respective children, reported UsWeekly

Lopez has Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Affleck has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

A source told the site: 'Ben made an impassioned speech professing his love for Jennifer and her kids and said the children are the blessing and gift that happened because they didn’t get married before and that is proof that everything happens for a reason.'

Ben and Jen became engaged 20 years ago but they called off their nuptials in 2003

The children were a big part of the couple's weekend wedding.

A source told People, 'Jennifer loved having all the kids there. She loved the location. It all felt very special. It was a dream for her.'


