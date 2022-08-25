 
Thursday Aug 25 2022
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez wears million dollars worth of jewellery during Georgia wedding

Web Desk

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

Jennifer Lopez’s fairytale wedding to Ben Affleck was nothing less than a dream.

The couple tied the knot on Saturday - for the second time in a grand ceremony in Georgia, a month after exchanging vows in a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas.

While glimpses from the dreamy ceremony have taken over the internet, it has been reported that Lopez, 53, wore three striking Ralph Lauren dresses during her Georgia wedding and also wore over $2 million worth of diamond jewels and pearls.

For her ceremony look, the Marry Me actress walked down the aisle wearing a pair of jeweler Mikimoto's "$53,000 classic white South Sea cultured pearl earrings with diamonds set in platinum," per Page Six Style.

However, She accessorised the glam with a pearl and diamond floral ring by the designer that retails for $39,000.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

During their reception, Lopez changed from the first set of earrings to a pair of Mikimoto pearl-and-diamond studs worth $85,000. 

Her second look, a chandelier pearl gown, featured micro-pleats of silk tulle, pearl embellishments, and Swarovski crystal detailing. Over the course of 700 hours, thirty artists hand-embroidered the unique, open-back pattern.

For her third look, Lopez took the cake with a pair of custom-made, 27-carat cluster pear-shaped diamond earrings from Samer Halimeh worth a whopping $2 million.

The bride's third custom Ralph Lauren gown featured a sleek mermaid silhouette and a removable hood. The look also had a keyhole neckline embellished with Swarovski crystals of varying sizes.

Ben and Jen became engaged 20 years ago but they called off their nuptials in 2003

The children were a big part of the couple's weekend wedding.


