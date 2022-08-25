Amber Heard sat on a 'throne' as she made 'young actresses' serve Elon Musk pals

Amber Heard was allegedly involved in using young actresses for her personal gains with the Silicon Valley bigwigs.

In a fresh jibe, commentator Andy Signore has claimed to expose Johnny Depp's former wife on his YouTube channel, declaring to drop bombshell claims on a 'deeper level'

Speaking about her 'dark' past and association to Elon Musk, the commentator branded the Aquaman star similar to the infamous sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

Quoting a document from journalist Jessica Krauss aka house inhabit, Mr Signore revealed: "Amber was courting women just like Maxwell. It is dark. Here is a source, I'm happy to tell you.

He then began reading from the document presented by Ms Krauss: "A celebrity told me over the phone, recounting what they had seen and a series of photos taken at these events. There were a bunch of girls all over each other in a satanic style leather outfits on stage, Amber on a throne like chair at the centre. All of them performed acts for a room full of men watching them below."

He added: "She was like the Queen at these events with all these rich powerful men bowing down submissively.

"Everybody knew the girls where there for hire to entertain socially inept billionaires.

Speaking about Heard's ties with Musk, Mr Signore added: "Heard's connection to Musk stemmed back in 2011 when he and his wife were hosting parties at their residence in Beverly hills. Amber became a quick favourite among the circle because she had a knack for reeling other usually young and struggling to work for some roses.

"The would perform for Musk and his cronies," he wrote.