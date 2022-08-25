Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Morfydd Clark sizzles in plunging top at star-studded screening

Morfydd Clark - the new Galadriel – caught attention at the Manhattan screening of Amazon Prime Video's The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power at Lincoln Center in New York on Tuesday.

The actress, 32, led red carpet arrivals at the highly-anticipated event, joining the likes of her glamorous co-stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, 37, and Sophia Nomvete, 32, on the evening.

The Swedish-born, Welsh-raised beauty looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a black strapless top, matching trousers, and pumps selected by stylist Nicky Yates.

Morfydd styled her long blonde locks in middle-parted waves for the red carpet ceremony.

The Pride and Prejudice and Zombies alum took over the role of the fairest royal Elf Galadriel in the TV spin-off, originally played by two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett in the Peter Jackson films.

In the new trailer for The Rings Of Power, which dropped Tuesday, Galadriel is a sword-wielding commander pushing her soldiers to 'keep moving' and battling beasts.

'There is a tempest in me,' Galadriel ominously says in the preview. 'Without [my sword], what am I to be?'

'It's been really exciting to explore, like when playing a canon character, how they become who you know them to be,' Morfydd told TheWrap last week.



