 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle told to ‘move on’ from horrific fire in Archie’s nursery

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle is being asked to ‘move on’ after she recalled her fear at her son Archie’s nursery catching fire while she was away on a royal engagement.

The Duchess of Sussex shared the horrific ordeal during the first episode of her new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which launched on Tuesday, August 22.

Commenting on the story, royal expert Angela Levin and TalkTV host Julia Hartley-Brewer mocked Meghan, saying: “Meghan had to go to work, after something that happened, that didn't actually affect her.”

“There was basically a fire, in a heater, in South Africa. I've been to South Africa quite a few times, what are you doing having a heater on anyway and a fire breaking out in a room that her son wasn't in and then outrageously she had to go and do another engagement,” she added.

Levin then added: “As an actress, Meghan would know the show has to go on. If she was a politician, she would have to go on, or if you had to go to a school meeting about another child, you'd have to go on.”

She further said: “We all have things where it might be ghastly, but you have to move on.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not bringing’ Archie, Lilibet to UK again

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not bringing’ Archie, Lilibet to UK again
Kate Middleton set to take on Princess Diana’s role?

Kate Middleton set to take on Princess Diana’s role?

Gerard Pique takes new girlfriend to friend’s wedding despite Shakira’s anger

Gerard Pique takes new girlfriend to friend’s wedding despite Shakira’s anger
Queen Elizabeth wishes Ukrainians ‘better times in future’ on Independence day

Queen Elizabeth wishes Ukrainians ‘better times in future’ on Independence day
Prince Charles ‘knew nothing’ about the note that predicted Diana’s death

Prince Charles ‘knew nothing’ about the note that predicted Diana’s death

Scott Disick dating Rod Stewart daughter Kimberly ‘for months’: ‘Really into each other'

Scott Disick dating Rod Stewart daughter Kimberly ‘for months’: ‘Really into each other'
Meghan Markle ‘hatched the perfect plan’ to lead royals as B-list ‘cable TV soap’ star

Meghan Markle ‘hatched the perfect plan’ to lead royals as B-list ‘cable TV soap’ star
Amber Heard sat on a 'throne' as she made 'young actresses' serve Elon Musk pals

Amber Heard sat on a 'throne' as she made 'young actresses' serve Elon Musk pals
Taylor Swift faces $1 million copyright infringement suit over 'Lover' album

Taylor Swift faces $1 million copyright infringement suit over 'Lover' album
Meghan Markle to learn from Kate's 'quietly' shown 'ambition' in royal family

Meghan Markle to learn from Kate's 'quietly' shown 'ambition' in royal family
Meghan Markle has 'fired gun' on Sussex brand as she 'ditches' royal title

Meghan Markle has 'fired gun' on Sussex brand as she 'ditches' royal title
Netflix's upcoming 'Athena' movie trailer gets official drops: Release date, cast

Netflix's upcoming 'Athena' movie trailer gets official drops: Release date, cast

Latest

view all