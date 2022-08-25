 
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘not a good idea’ to ‘throw’ on Queen

Prince Harry has been urged to ‘indefinitely postpone’ the release of his memoir amid recent events as its “not a good idea” for the Queen’s health.

Royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams issued these thoughts.

According to a report by Express UK, it appears Prince Harry’s memoir release has been pushed to 2023 and royals are ‘agonizing’ over the “truth bombs” that it may contain.

The commentator started off by dubbing the decision a “smart move” considering it is the Platinum Jubilee year for Queen Elizabeth.

He was quoted telling the outlet, "Harry’s memoir will be delayed. About time!

He even went on to issue a plea and urge the prince against the release al together. Reportedly, “This was never a good idea, especially not in the Platinum Jubilee Year and with the rift in the Royal Family. Indefinite postponement is the best idea!”

