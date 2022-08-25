 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 25 2022
Sylvester Stallone denies reports of getting divorce from Jennifer Flavin over his dog

Sylvester Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin, has reportedly filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Jennifer filed for divorce after she and Stallone had a massive fight over their new Rottweiler, named Dwight, sources told TMZ.

The reports further suggested that Stallone, 76, apparently wanted the dog, whose name is Dwight, for “protection for their family” and Flavin, on the other hand, did not want to add another dog to the family.

Recently, the Rocky star has denied claims that his 25-year-old marriage ended because of his dog. “We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument,” he told the outlet.

He explained the shocking split as the couple just going “in different directions.”

“I have the highest respect for Jennifer,” he said. “I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met.”

Stallone also addressed the rumors regarding a tattoo of Flavin that he covered up with a portrait of Dwight, saying that he wanted to “freshen” up his Flavin inking but “it got messed up and the dog was just a fix will no ill intention.”

He also revealed that he still has a tattoo of his former wife on his back.

