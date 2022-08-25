 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle voices support for women but shuns Amber Heard in new podcast

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

Meghan Markle voices support for women but shuns Amber Heard in new podcast

Meghan Markle examines the stereotypes which women face in the debut episode of her new podcast Archetypes on Tuesday but apparently shunned Hollywood actress Amber Heard.

The Duchess of Sussex recounted her anger at an old advertisement which said "women are fighting greasy pans", but did not share even a single word about the actress' plea she made after losing the highly publicised defamation trial against Johnny Depp.

The Duchess of Sussex seemingly shunned Amber Heard who also feared about the women in her first statement after the verdict which came in Depp's favour.

Heard said in the statement: "I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."

She added: “I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.

However, Meghan appeared reluctant or knew the truth about the case which stopped her to indulge into new controversy. She previously faced backlash for speaking out about the overturning of Roe v Wade in the US and hinted she would travel to Washington D.C. to demonstrate.

More From Entertainment:

Regina Hall shares her thoughts on Will Smith’s public apology

Regina Hall shares her thoughts on Will Smith’s public apology
Olivia Wilde responds to pay gap speculations between Harry Styles and Florence Pugh

Olivia Wilde responds to pay gap speculations between Harry Styles and Florence Pugh
Prince Harry's memoir won't hurt Kate, William and Queen

Prince Harry's memoir won't hurt Kate, William and Queen
Prince William and Kate followed Diana’s steps in modern education for children

Prince William and Kate followed Diana’s steps in modern education for children

Taylor Swift’s songwriting course to be offered at the US university

Taylor Swift’s songwriting course to be offered at the US university
Meghan Markle’s Archie, Lilibet ‘added to Netflix payroll’ for ‘quick cash’

Meghan Markle’s Archie, Lilibet ‘added to Netflix payroll’ for ‘quick cash’
Prince William stays loyal to the Queen and monarchy, thanks to Diana

Prince William stays loyal to the Queen and monarchy, thanks to Diana
Harry Styles came up with ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ score in impressive time

Harry Styles came up with ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ score in impressive time

Sylvester Stallone denies reports of getting divorce from Jennifer Flavin over his dog

Sylvester Stallone denies reports of getting divorce from Jennifer Flavin over his dog
Princess Charlene’s marriage to Albert plagued by ‘ancient curse’

Princess Charlene’s marriage to Albert plagued by ‘ancient curse’
Meghan Markle ‘settling scores’ with ‘podcast scheming’

Meghan Markle ‘settling scores’ with ‘podcast scheming’
Vivica A. Fox says Will Smith deserves ‘second chance’ after apologizing to Chris Rock

Vivica A. Fox says Will Smith deserves ‘second chance’ after apologizing to Chris Rock

Latest

view all