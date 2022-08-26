 
Friday Aug 26 2022
'Meghan Markle has done what many have tried and failed to do'

Friday Aug 26, 2022

While Meghan is being criticized by royal experts and commentators over her Spotify podcasts, her friends and fans are celebrating the success of the first episode of "Archetypes".

Commenting on her podcast, Omid Scobie wrote, "Meghan's debut podcast, Archetypes, has done what many have tried (and failed) to do—snatch the top spot from The Joe Rogan Experience on Spotify's US Podcast Charts.The show is also."

The Duchess of Sussex's second podcast would feature singer Mariah Carey.


