Meghan Markle is not wrong, media used 'three dozen ambition words' for her

Meghan Markle is speaking the truth about the negativitiy around her, says close pal Omid Scobie.

Royal book author and the Duchess of Sussex' unofficial biographer, Scobie recalls the list of names Meghan received that were derogatory and condescending of her relationship with Harry.

Writing for Yahoo, Mr Scobie added how Meghan's ambition "was weaponised against her the moment she entered the royal bubble."

He discussed the release of Tom Bower's book last month, saying: "Just last month a tawdry book on the duchess by a male journalist featured close to three dozen uses of the word, almost exclusively negatively. 'Ambitious and ruthless', 'socially ambitious', 'ambitious networker', 'ambitious and hungry', 'a very ambitious… brazen hussy'. The list was long."

Meghan Markle admitted that she felt targeted by people around her as soon as she landed romance with Harry. The mother-of-two confessed in her podcast Archetypes that she was mocked for being 'ambitious'.

