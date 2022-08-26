 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
BLACKPINK seen at Incheon Airport before US departure: Photo

Friday Aug 26, 2022

BLACKPINK members arrived at South Korean Incheon's International airport to departed for US, the girl group is going to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards on 28 August, 2022.

For those unversed, the K-pop girl band is preparing a special stage performance that will light up this awards ceremony.

Not only this, the K-pop girl group left everyone stunned with their youthful and charming appearances.



While Rose go for a comfortable look with a black top and baggy brown trousers, Jennie paired a white dress with black boots, giving off a fancy vibe.

Meanwhile, Lisaa went for the white T-shirt with blue jeans along with a cap, she looks so classy, and fellow Jisoo is giving a classic vibe in a black and white dress.

