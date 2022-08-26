 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
Sam Asghari gushes over Britney Spears' hotly released song: ‘Proud husband moment!’

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Sam Asghari is setting perfect husband goals as he showers praises on wifey Britney Spears after her first song in six years titled Hold Me Closer hit the streaming services Thursday night.

The Toxic hit-maker collaborated with Sir Elton John on the updated version of the Rocket Man singer’s 1971 hit number Tiny Dancer.

Shortly after the song’s release, the aspiring actor took to Instagram to gush over the track and let the world know how proud he is of his star wife.

“Proud husband moment! I will be listening to this all night!” Asghari wrote alongside an image of album cover and a reel of the song playing through his car's sound system.

He then posted a screenshot of the song playing on his phone on his stories captioning it, “Words can't describe how (expletive) proud I am!”

The next story featured the song playing in his car and the last one with words “Already #1” encircling Spear and John’s new number.

In the comments section of Asghari’s post, Donatella Versace also heaped praises on the song writing, “Britney and Elton are INCREDIBLE toghether…. Looove the song.”

The latest song marks Spears’ comeback to the world of music since her conservatorship was terminated in 2021.

This is the first song of the mother of two since the release of her track Slumber Party which was a part of her 2016 album Glory.



