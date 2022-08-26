 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Queen Elizabeth wishes her cousin on 78th birthday

British Queen Elizabeth II has extended sweet birthday wishes to her cousin, Duke of Gloucester Prince Richard, who turns 78 today.

“Wishing The Duke of Gloucester a happy birthday today!”, reads the Queen’s message on Twitter.

The Duke of Gloucester is the Queen’s cousin and a full-time working member of the Royal Family. He attends national and international events in support of the monarch and her duties as Head of State, as well as undertaking extensive public duties and engagements every year reflecting his own interests and charities.

He carries out a significant number of public duties and undertakes hundreds of official engagements in the UK and overseas each year.

The Duke is associated with over 150 charities and organisations. His patronages reflect his professional and personal interests, which include international humanitarian issues, heritage and the built environment and military veterans.

The Duke is Patron or President of many charities and organisations, covering a diverse range of causes and interests.

