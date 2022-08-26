Academy president talks Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars slap: ‘Will it be brought up?

The president of the Academy finally sheds light on the possibility of the Will Smith and Chris Rock slap being discussed next year.

According to People, the statement has been issued by the Academy CEO Bill Kramer, during a roundtable discussion.

He began by discussing the possibility of the Oscars being brought up in next years’ ceremony and admitted, “We want to move forward and to have an Oscars that celebrates cinema. That's our focus right now, but it's really about moving forward.”

This revelation comes after Smith announced he’s already reached out to Chris and Rock.

At the time he was quoted saying, "I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out,"

"So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."