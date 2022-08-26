 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Why Amber Heard’s ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ getting delayed?

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

The director for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods has just released news of a nine-month delay to the film, for a surprising reason.

The director, James Wan took to Instagram to announce the news.

His announcement included a collection of almost ten animated artwork of the upcoming film.

The announcement read, “I'm a bit superstitious and I love that it's a December release like the first one!" "Here is a small glimpse of some artwork into the big, epic world-building we're creating, and I need the time to do it right.”

“These images barely scratch the surface of this movie (haven't even shown the weird and wonderful characters and creatures of this world yet). I can't wait to show, but you have to wait just a little bit longer ;)”.


Check it out Below:



