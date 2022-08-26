Shailene Woodley shares her social media do’s and don’ts: Photos

 
Shailene Woodley explained how to keep things light and happy on social media platforms.

On Thursday, the Divergent actress turned to Instagram and posted photos from her European vacation with her friends.

Reflecting on the serious topics like anxiety and how she finds unbearable, the 30-year-old wrote, “Was talking to a girlfriend this am about Instagram, anxiety, public perception. and in general, I find diatribes about these subjects on social media to be a bit insufferable … because I struggle with the REAL factor of it all.”

In the caption, The Fault in Our Stars actress also spoke up on the importance of making people laugh by showing up the “goofy” side on social platforms.

“My lovely lady was expressing how she felt insecure about something someone had posted about her, because it was only showing the ‘weird’ ‘ridiculous’ side of her personality … no ‘normal’ shit. i said ‘normal’ isn’t real … it’s a forced version of herself, ourselves … and that her ‘goofy’ is the part of her that makes this world light up,” explained The Fallout star.

She continued, “I also believe that you can’t give it all away over the internet,” she noted. “Keep it sexy in the flesh, you know? Instagram should be a place we come to laugh at ourselves + society. not beat ourselves up for it.”

Concluding her note, the Big Little Lies actress asserted, “Be youthful. be emo + artistic. It all works out and then we die anyways. it’s not that deep.”

See the photos here:


