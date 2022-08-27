 
entertainment
Jennifer Lopez showers love on Ben Affleck with new song at Georgia reception

Jennifer Lopez ‘can’t get enough’ of her husband Ben Affleck as she treated him with a special heartfelt musical performance at their Georgia wedding reception this weekend – leaving fans in awe.

The Marry Me diva, 53, performed an unreleased song to the Gone Girl actor, 53, who was seen sitting in a chair in front of her, smiling from ear to ear, in the video posted by TMZ.

“All night I can feel the passion in your eyes / I’m still in love with you / You know I can’t get enough,” J.Lo performed while grooving along with a group of dancers.

The couple, popularly known as ‘Bennifer,’ held their lavish wedding celebration on Saturday with over 100 guests in Georgia, following their intimate Las Vegas ceremony last month.

The reception location holds a special meaning to both Lopez and Affleck. "Ben bought the property 20 years ago when they were engaged first time around," a source told PEOPLE.

"They have a special connection there, and his 50th birthday was last week so it made sense to do it there and then."

Meanwhile, Affleck and Lopez are currently honeymooning in Italy and have been spotted a couple of times, packing on the PDA.

