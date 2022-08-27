 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 27 2022
Harry warned people's 'sympathy' for him is 'wearing thin' ahead of UK trip

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

Prince Harry has been warned that people’s support and sympathy for him are diminishing as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued to speak out against the royal family.

The royal couple is all geared up to visit the UK to attend events for charities close to their heart" in Manchester and London, shared their spokesperson.

According to Express, royal commentator Jonathan Sacredoti explained: “People do have some sympathy for Prince Harry and his situation, particularly knowing how hard it was to lose his mother as a child and have to grieve in public.”

"But the couple has barely stopped criticising the royal family and causing controversy since they left. People’s sympathy is wearing thin,” he added.

The expert also said that it is ‘unlikely’ for the couple to ‘get an easy ride’ from the British public during their maiden UK trip since Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

"I can't imagine the circumstances in which they would return to the UK permanently but never say never.

"They do seem very happy in America, Meghan especially seems very comfortable there and Harry in the interviews he has given seems very comfortable.

”It provides them a base where they can engage in the activities they want to according to their own rules,” he continued.

