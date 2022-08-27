Harry Styles confirms new ‘Love On Tour’ dates with Europe 2023 shows

Music icon Harry Styles has announced more dates on ‘Love On Tour’ tour 2023 on popular demand.

The As It Was singer, 28, has extended UK and European gigs including two nights at London's Wembley Stadium following a sell-out performance at the venue last June.

The Watermelon Sugar singer is currently on tour with his third solo album Harry’s House, and playing multi-night residencies across North America.

Moreover, two new gigs (October 3 at Austin’s Moody Center and October 15 at Chicago’s United Center) have also been added to that run of dates, with new shows in Lima, Peru (November 29) and São Paulo, Brazil (December 13) also added to a subsequent South American tour.

In early 2023, Styles will head to Australia and New Zealand, before beginning the newly announced UK and European tour in Horsens, Denmark on May 13.