Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘uncensored’ after royal rejection

Royal experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are feeling ‘more uncensored and unbothered’ than ever since the Archetype rejection.

Royal author Omid Scobie made this claim in a piece with Yahoo Entertainment.

He began by addressing Harry and Meghan’s attempts “to create a healthier and happier existence.”

His piece read, “Uncensored and unbothered, Meghan, like Harry, has managed to create a healthier and happier existence since being shown the door after the couple’s half-in, half-out proposal was rejected.”

“The two are now free to show their battle scars as and when they see fit,” Mr Scobie added before concluding.



