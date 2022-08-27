Kim Kardashian believes her feelings for Pete Davidson were not driven ‘by love’

 
Kim Kardashian is ready to date again but the reality TV star is reportedly not open for any serious relationships following her split with Pete Davidson.

Despite having a strong relationship with the former Saturday Night Live star, the Skims founder now knows that her feelings were not driven by “love” as it “takes time.”

An insider told Hollywood Life that The Kardashians star does not have the time to invest in a relationship and the star’s just looking to have some fun, which maybe the reason she parted ways with Davidson.

“Kim is single and ready to mingle. She does not want to get locked into anything right now. Her feelings for Pete were so strong but she knows now that it was lust that she was driven by and not love,” the insider said.

“Love takes time and right now Kim doesn’t have the time to invest in anything serious. So, while she focuses on her billion-dollar empire, including the launching of her new ear pods brand, she is going to have fun.

“If this includes going on dates, so be it. But she is way too involved with her family and focused on herself right now to give away too much of this to anyone else,” the outlet shared.

Kardashian and Davidson dated for nine months before calling it off earlier this month citing long distance and hectic work schedules as the reasons for split.

