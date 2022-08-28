Meghan Markle ‘expected’ to join Serena Williams at US Open after podcast

Meghan Markle cheered for her friend, tennis star Serena Williams during the first episode of Markle’s highly-anticipated Archetypes podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex called Williams “my girl” and wished her all the best for her match at the US Open on Monday.

It has been recently anticipated that Markle may also make a public appearance with Williams at the US Open on Monday – where Williams will face Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in her first round match of the tournament.

Speaking on the latest episode of Royally Obsessed, hosts Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie discussed Markle’s podcast, The Misconceptions of Ambition.

Fiorito suggested that the duchess "might be seen" at the US Open, which begins on August 29, along with Williams. "The US Open starts [on] Monday and of course, Serena Williams was on Meghan's podcast. [At] The US Open, we might see Meghan there," she said.

Adding that, “this could be really exciting,” she noted that Williams also indicated her plans to retire from tennis after the Grand Slam, which she has won six times, on the first episode of Markle’s podcast.

Markle first met Williams in 2010 and the pair became close friends. The tennis star explained during the episode that she is "super loyal" and added that she had been friends for "so long" with the duchess.