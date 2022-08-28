'Amber Heard to run off to Israel, will marry bff Eve to dodge Johnny Depp'

Amber Heard is sparking rumours of moving to Israel amid looming financial damages owed to ex-husband Johnny Depp.



The Aquaman star, who is accustomed to pay Depp $10 million after losing their April defamation battle, is looking to convert to Judaism.

Fans on Twitter are speculating that Amber is planning to marry her Jewish best friend and staunch defender Eve Barlow.

"Is Amber Heard trying to get citizenship in Israel to avoid paying Johnny Depp and not get extradited in Australia? asked Joseph Morris on Twitter, referencing to how Israel does not enforce US court verdicts in the country.

The rumours come amid Amber Heard's August trip to Israel with Barlow. The duo was spotted dining at a Tel Aviv restaurant.



Heard later visited the Holy Land in the country. Reports suggest that her tot Oonagh Paige Heard also accompanied mother. The mother-daughter duo spent almost an hour inside the facility.

"Just seems odd to bring a baby to such a dangerous place unless there is a really good reason."