 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 28 2022
By
Web Desk

'Amber Heard to run off to Israel, will marry bff Eve to dodge Johnny Depp'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 28, 2022

Amber Heard is sparking rumours of moving to Israel amid looming financial damages owed to ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman star, who is accustomed to pay Depp $10 million after losing their April defamation battle, is looking to convert to Judaism.

Fans on Twitter are speculating that Amber is planning to marry her Jewish best friend and staunch defender Eve Barlow.

"Is Amber Heard trying to get citizenship in Israel to avoid paying Johnny Depp and not get extradited in Australia? asked Joseph Morris on Twitter, referencing to how Israel does not enforce US court verdicts in the country.

The rumours come amid Amber Heard's August trip to Israel with Barlow. The duo was spotted dining at a Tel Aviv restaurant.

Heard later visited the Holy Land in the country. Reports suggest that her tot Oonagh Paige Heard also accompanied mother. The mother-daughter duo spent almost an hour inside the facility.

"Just seems odd to bring a baby to such a dangerous place unless there is a really good reason."

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana’s tragic car crash in Paris: 104 conspiracy theories leaked

Princess Diana’s tragic car crash in Paris: 104 conspiracy theories leaked
Meghan Markle ‘expected’ to join Serena Williams at US Open after podcast

Meghan Markle ‘expected’ to join Serena Williams at US Open after podcast
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie plea Charles to forgive Andrew: 'Fell on deaf ears'

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie plea Charles to forgive Andrew: 'Fell on deaf ears'
Jennifer Lopez says video of her performance to Ben Affleck at wedding was 'stolen’

Jennifer Lopez says video of her performance to Ben Affleck at wedding was 'stolen’
Meghan Markle 'furious' Harry feelings for royals jeopardising 'commercial money'

Meghan Markle 'furious' Harry feelings for royals jeopardising 'commercial money'
Prince Harry has 'heartbreaking' wish for Archie, Lili involving grandma Diana

Prince Harry has 'heartbreaking' wish for Archie, Lili involving grandma Diana
Jennifer Garner 'thrilled' to lose her 'fourth child' Ben Affleck to Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner 'thrilled' to lose her 'fourth child' Ben Affleck to Jennifer Lopez
J.K. Rowling spills reason she 'decided not to go' to Harry Potter reunion

J.K. Rowling spills reason she 'decided not to go' to Harry Potter reunion
UK journalist advised to avoid writing about Harry and Meghan

UK journalist advised to avoid writing about Harry and Meghan

Latest

view all