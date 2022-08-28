 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 28 2022
BLACKPINK takes over BTS with 2022 best K-pop singer rankings

Sunday Aug 28, 2022

A list of the best K-pop singers list of this month has been revealed by the Korean Business Research Institute, as reported on August 27.

Per Soompi's findings, Blackpink overtook BTS and climbed to the top of the list for August, increasing her score by 213.47 since July.

Whereas BTS took second place in the ranking and increased only 38.84% in their score since last month.

Singer Lim Young Woong on the other hand took the third position.

With an increasing mark of 81.64%, IVE held onto the fourth position for August, and IU maintained her position in the top five places of the list.

According to the institution, the result was calculated after gathering big data based on media coverage, public interaction, communication, and community awareness indexes, between July 27 to August 27.


Check out the top 10 band list:

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. BTS
  3. Lim Young Woong
  4. IVE
  5. IU
  6. SEVENTEEN
  7. Lee Chan Won
  8. NewJeans
  9. Young Tak
  10. PSY

