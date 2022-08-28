Harry, Meghan won praise for continuing royal tour after fire incident in Archie’s room

Meghan Markle recently shared details on how her and Prince Harry's son Archie narrowly escaped a fire in his bedroom on their royal tour to South Africa in 2019.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, recounted the experience on her much-awaited Archetypes podcast, released on Spotify earlier this week, in a conversation with tennis star Serena Williams.

Recalling the incident, Meghan said that she was obliged to continue with her official engagements there. Her revelations brought criticism as well as praise for opening up on an upsetting incident.

Royal expert Angela Levin said, “Meghan was outraged that she had to go on another royal engagement in South Africa after she heard there was a fire in baby Archie’s room.”

In 2019, Harry and Meghan were senior royal family members and had obligations to fulfill their responsibilities including continuing the royal tour.

The couple made their appearance at District Six museum where they received a warm welcome from the cheering audience waiting for the royals.

Many in the crowd had brought heartfelt gifts and presented the duke with a portrait of himself painted by local artist Adrien Mallel. Meghan was also presented with adorable flower bouquets.