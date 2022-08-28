 
entertainment
David and Victoria Beckham’s romantic ‘maverick moment’ sends internet into frenzy

David and Victoria Beckham never fail to amaze fans with their adorable and romantic relationship moments –shared on their social media handles.

Recently, the former Spice Girl alum, 48, shared a cute video of herself riding a motorbike with her husband for the first time ever in their 23 years of marriage and left fans in awe.

In the short clip, posted on her Instagram on Saturday, the fashion mogul was seen hopping on the back of David's motorbike for a countryside ride - with Danger Zone by Kenny Loggins being played in the background.


The fashion designer, 48, and the former footballer, 47, enjoyed their very own 'Maverick moment' on the bike during their trip to the US, where they have been spending quality time together.

Victoria captioned the video, 'Our Maverick Moment!! @davidbeckham has been trying to get me on the back of his bike for years and finally I did it! It was so much fun!!'

She opted for a casual look for the trip – wore a black hoodie and sunglasses while donning her helmet for safety reasons. The former English footballer also shared the clip to his social media, with caption, “My happy place!”

