 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Simon Cowell's company SyCo is set to face £1million lawsuit for THIS reason

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 28, 2022

Here’s not good news for Simon Cowell!

A group of former X-Factor contestants are reportedly planning a £1million bullying lawsuit against Simon Cowell's company SyCo.

Five solo acts and a group are said to be approaching a law firm to sue the label for alleged 'bullying, mistreatment and neglect' as a result of going on The X Factor.

An unnamed singer involved in the reported planned lawsuit told the Sunday Mirror: 'Being on the show was a horrific experience.

The unidentified claimant added: 'Myself and five former acts have agreed to join forces and get the justice we feel we deserve.

'Simon needs to take responsibility. We lost a lot of money from having periods of our lives not making money to deal with trauma still ingrained from the show.'

The claimant told the Mirror the case was likely to be for more than £1million and claimed the group were seeking justice and compensation for the amount they claim to have spent on medical treatment.

SyCo told The Mirror that there is no allegation that Simon Cowell was in any way aware of or personally involved in the incidents or behaviour alleged by the claimants.

A spokesman for X Factor told the Mirror: 'Welfare of those taking part is our No1 priority and we have robust measures and welfare teams in place to ensure support is always available.

'We are unaware of any legal claims being filed against The X Factor and despite not being on air for several years, we remain open to discuss concerns with anyone who chooses to do so.'


More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie steps out in style for plants shopping with son Knox in L.A

Angelina Jolie steps out in style for plants shopping with son Knox in L.A
Meghan Markle snubs Kate Middleton?

Meghan Markle snubs Kate Middleton?
Meghan Markle told to ‘never step foot’ in Africa over ‘offensive’ comment

Meghan Markle told to ‘never step foot’ in Africa over ‘offensive’ comment
KARD announces big comeback with North America tour

KARD announces big comeback with North America tour
Meghan Markle savaged for blaming Firm for Archie’s nursey fire: ‘No bigger diva!’

Meghan Markle savaged for blaming Firm for Archie’s nursey fire: ‘No bigger diva!’
Ed Sheeran sets stage ablaze with surprise appearance during Bring Me The Horizon show

Ed Sheeran sets stage ablaze with surprise appearance during Bring Me The Horizon show
BTS RM, Balming Tiger collab ‘SEXY NUKIM' final teaser out now, check out

BTS RM, Balming Tiger collab ‘SEXY NUKIM' final teaser out now, check out
‘Fear monger’ Johnny Depp made witnesses ‘lie under oath?

‘Fear monger’ Johnny Depp made witnesses ‘lie under oath?
Kate Middleton didn’t come prepared for school shopping with George, Charlotte

Kate Middleton didn’t come prepared for school shopping with George, Charlotte
Kate Middleton secretly meets Meghan Markle during Queen’s platinum jubilee?

Kate Middleton secretly meets Meghan Markle during Queen’s platinum jubilee?
Amber Heard lost over 25lbs from Johnny Depp abuse?

Amber Heard lost over 25lbs from Johnny Depp abuse?

Latest

view all