Prince William and Harry won't appear together on their mom Dian's 25th anniversary

Prince William and Prince Harry won't mark their mother Dian's passing together as the Princess of Wales' 25th anniversary is set to take place next week.



Prince William and Prince Harry were just 15 and 12 respectively when their beloved mom Princess Diana died in a tragic car crash on August 31, 1997.

The royal brothers will spend the day apart, commemorating their mother's passing with their own families, according to reports in the Telegraph.



Last week, the Duke of Sussex revealed how he plans to spend the day, saying: "I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it. I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her. Every day, I hope to do her proud."

