Johnny Depp makes subtle reference to Amber Heard trial at VMAs awards ceremony?

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp apparently made a subtle reference to his recent court battle with former wife Amber Heard during his surprise appearance at MTV´s Video Music Awards on Sunday.



The Pirates of the Caribbean actor said, “I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, Bar Mitzvahs, Bat Mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need. And you know what? I needed the work."

Depp appeared as a floating astronaut hovering above the crowd. The 59-year-old actor’s head was digitally superimposed on the flying astronaut.

Later, he took to Instagram and shared a video of his appearance with caption, “guess who? #VMAs.”

In June, Depp won a near-total victory in his legal battle with former wife Amber Heard, who had accused him of physical abuse.

Depp denied hitting her or any other woman.