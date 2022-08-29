Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘embroiled in fights’ over public image

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly started ‘sailing in opposite directions’ with their vision for the future and are at ‘constant odds’ and engaged in ‘continued fights’.

An inside source close to Heat magazine brought this news to light.

They started off by addressing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s frosty UK welcome for Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral and admitted they were in total ‘shock’ about what occurred.

While addressing the whole incident the insider admitted, “The frosty reaction he received from William and other members of the family really alarmed Harry.”

“He was embarrassed and felt no one wanted to be seen with him. It made him want to get away from the spotlight and focus on his charity work.”

“He’s worried all the endless TV interviews are starting to look a bit tacky, and it feels like he’s drifting away from the reasons he and Meghan stepped down from the royal family in the first place.”

As of now “They’re really at odds over this,” the expert went on to note.

“Meghan feels like they’re only just getting started with their showbiz work - she’s already preparing for their next big TV show and wants to collaborate with Oprah’s network to give people a look at the more glamorous aspects of their lives. She’s even considering going down the reality TV route.”