Monday Aug 29 2022
Princess Diana told expert she was ‘obsessed by Camilla totally’

Monday Aug 29, 2022

Princess Diana was admittedly ‘obsessed by Camilla’ totally after learning of her affair with her husband Prince Charles, as per Andrew Morton’s tell-all book about the late princess in her own words.

In an excerpt from Morton’s book about Diana shared by The Daily Mail, the late Princess of Wales recounted just how harrowing her honeymoon period with Prince Charles was, adding that she ‘didn’t trust him’ at all.

“I remember crying my eyes out on our honeymoon. I was so tired, for all the wrong reasons totally,” Diana shared with Morton.

“We survived that (honeymoon) all right. Then went off to Balmoral straight from the yacht. Everyone was there to welcome us and then the realisation set in… My dreams were appalling.”

Diana further shared: “At night, I dreamt of Camilla the whole time. I was obsessed by Camilla totally. I didn’t trust Charles — thought every five minutes he was ringing her up, asking how to handle his marriage.”

Charles’ marriage to Diana was marred by reports of him extra-marital affair with Camilla, of which Diana knew from the start. Their marriage eventually ended up in flames, with Charles marrying Camilla years after Diana’s death. 


