Monday Aug 29 2022
Taylor Swift proves she's 'the biggest Blink' at BLACKPINK'S VMAs performance

Monday Aug 29, 2022

Taylor Swift is going viral over her reactions to the VMAs' performance of BLACKPINK. The K-pop girl group performed their newly released hit single Pink venom on August 29, 2022, at 5:00 AM GMT+5.

BLACKPINK were the attendees of this year's Video Music Awards as its red carpet welcomes more and more K-pop idols each year.

Taylor Swift's admiration towards BLACKPINK became evident when she displayed her VMAs outfit in a TikTok with BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom as the BGM. 

She even used the song’s lyrics “I bring the pain like” in the video’s caption, as per Koreaboo.


@taylorswift

Team All Too Well bringing the emotional pain to the VMAs… ????

♬ Pink Venom - BLACKPINK

Taylor Swift was also seen grooving to the beat of the music as BLACKPINK performed Pink Venom and some fans noticed that she sang the Korean lyrics as well.

The Video Music Awards were held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.



