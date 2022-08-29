Meghan Markle's close friend dubs Duchess 'wonderful'

Meghan Markle's close friend Delfina Blaquier – an Argentine photographer and wife to Nacho Figueras, praised the Duchess “wonderful.”

During her conversation with Hello magazine, the socialite weighed in on her bond with the Suits alum.

The mother-of-four said: “She is so wonderful and strong. Stronger than she knows. I love being around my friends, and I will always support her."

Blaquier previously called the duchess a “sister” as she always wants to share "thrills, hikes and just more chill time" with her.

This came after her husband talked about Prince Harry’s relationship with Meghan at the recent annual charity polo match in Colorado.

"I have known him for so long and he has always wanted someone to love and marry and have a family with, so it makes me so happy to see them happy and with two beautiful children,” he said.