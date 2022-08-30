 
Meghan Markle rescued by Omid Scobie after Prince Harry 'losing father' remark

Meghan Markle has created a havoc in the media with her recent statement about Prince Harry and Prince Charles.

Speaking in the fresh edition of The Cut magazine, the Duchess of Sussex said that feels bad for husband Harry for losing his dad after Megxit.

"Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process.'" She added: "It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision."

While the duchess seemingly admitted that Harry has remorse over quitting the royal family, friend Omid Scobie defended: "There seems to be confusion in some headlines about this quote in The Cut interview.

"I understand that Prince Harry is actually referring to Meghan's loss of her own father, and Meghan is saying she doesn't want Harry to lose his."

 In his 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry claimed that Prince Charles "stopped taking [his] calls".

Elsewhere in the interview, he added that his family"literally cut [him] off financially."

