Tuesday Aug 30 2022
Bella Hadid nails street style: see pics

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

Bella Hadid, daughter of Dutch supermodel Yolanda Hadid and Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, has just raised the temperature on the internet with her gorgeous new sartorial statement.

On Monday. the 25-year-old supermodel was spotted in New York City and left fans wild with her chic look in a button-up tube top with a slither of her flat stomach showing.

Gigi Hadid's sister paired the top with a pair of wide-leg, low-slung jeans that she cuffed.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Bella - whose full name is Isabella Khair Hadid - pulled her long, dark hair back into a sleek bun and a side part.

The star was seen sporting the outfit to Serena Willams' tennis match, which she watched in the company of rapper Offset, 30.


