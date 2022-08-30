Taylor Swift’s new album release date sparks curiosity for its ‘odd timing’: Here’s why

Taylor Swift’s fans recently observed that the singer’s announcement of her upcoming album at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 had strange timing.



According to Independent, the ardent fans of the You Belong With Me hit-maker, also known as Swifties, have observed that her new album would be out on October 21, seemingly Kim Kardashian’s birthday is on the same day.

The release date sparked speculations among Swifties as they believed that it’s a “dig” at the Kim who Taylor had a feud in 2016 when the former shared a clip of the phone conversation between the crooner and Kanye West over the rapper’s track Famous.

It is also pertinent to mention that the Grammy winner informed about her new album at the same ceremony where Kanye interrupted Taylor’s speech 13 years ago.

Interestingly, fans took to Twitter and appreciated her gesture while one described it as “Icon behaviour”.

“Taylor Swift announcing a new album on the 13th anniversary of the Kanye West VMA shitshow, 5 years after the premier of LWYMMD at the VMAs, which will drop on Kim Kardashian’s birthday is ICON behaviour,” tweeted one user.

Meanwhile, the singer’s new album is named as Midnights and she also posted its artwork on Instagram.



