Wednesday Aug 31 2022
Alec Baldwin reportedly lands first acting job on Broadway after fatal Rust shooting

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

File Footage 

Alec Baldwin has reportedly got first job as he plans his return to acting on Broadway since the fatal Rust shooting which left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead.

The Mission: Impossible actor will star in the new adaptation of 1994 play, Art, as per a report published by The New York Post.

The embattled star will be joining Tony Shalhoub and John Leguizamo for the play whereas Tony winner Matthew Warchus will direct the show.

This will mark Baldwin’s comeback to acting since the 2021 Rust shooting incident in New Mexico when the cinematographer breathed her last after live ammunition went off by a prop gun while the actor was holding it.

The actor later claimed that he did not pull the trigger and after investigation, it was concluded that the shooting was an accident by New Mexico’s Office of the Medical Investigator.

However, an FBI reported claimed that the trigger must have been pulled by Baldwin, something which the actor denies doing.

In an interview with CNN, Baldwin said that he is facing difficulty in finding work, adding, “I got fired from another job yesterday.”

“There I was all set to go to a movie, jump on a plane … I've been talking with these guys for months and they told me yesterday we don't want to do the film with you because of this.”

