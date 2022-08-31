 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard hijacks Whitney Instagram to call Johnny Depp 'disgusting': Expert

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

Entertainment commentator Andy Signore notices details from Whitney's social media update as he concludes her statement was carefully crafted.

"This is not something you make on a lark in an Instagram Story," he began on his YouTube channel.

"Someone had to come up with the idea of the DVMAs, someone had to make the logo for the DVMAs and then she added a nice picture of Amber.

"This just feels like it is completely manipulative. Whitney does not post a lot of Stories, it makes me wonder who made her post this

He questioned: "Could Amber have taken up her phone and made her post this reaction?

"Amber knows she cannot say anything now since it is always going to create backlash. When her sister posts it, her PR firm can use this as a wildfire for their benefit.

Ms Signore's comments come after Whiteny thrashed MTVs for inviting Johnny Depp to do a special segment at VMAs.

"I stand with Amber Heard" and a graphic that renamed the event the "DVMA's," a seeming reference to domestic violence.

"@MTV you're disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters...," she wrote.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian called out for yet another bizarre Photoshop fail

Kim Kardashian called out for yet another bizarre Photoshop fail

Alec Baldwin reportedly lands first acting job on Broadway after fatal Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin reportedly lands first acting job on Broadway after fatal Rust shooting

BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN win big at MTV VMAs: 'Best K-Pop!'

BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN win big at MTV VMAs: 'Best K-Pop!'
When Princess Diana confronted Camilla over Charles affair: 'Don't treat me like an idiot'

When Princess Diana confronted Camilla over Charles affair: 'Don't treat me like an idiot'
Meghan Markle dishes on biracial struggles: ‘Didn’t’ belong anywhere’

Meghan Markle dishes on biracial struggles: ‘Didn’t’ belong anywhere’
Princess Diana still captivates 25 years since her death

Princess Diana still captivates 25 years since her death
BLACKPINK icon Jennie cornered with BTS V chants at VMAs: Watch

BLACKPINK icon Jennie cornered with BTS V chants at VMAs: Watch
Venice film fest kicks off with ‘White Noise’

Venice film fest kicks off with ‘White Noise’

Latest

view all