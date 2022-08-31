Kim Kardashian called out for yet another bizarre Photoshop fail

Kim Kardashian has been called out yet again for another Photoshop fail as she edited her trapezius muscle in a photo featuring her enjoying a drink.

The seemingly normal photograph shows the reality TV star by the pool side while donning a nude pair of Beats by Kim earbuds and a stylish pair of shades.

However, the image caught the attention of TikTok user Caroline Charlotte Ross, who noticed something unusual with the The Kardashians star’s neckline.

“Kim K is notorious for Photoshopping out her traps,” Ross said in a video posted on the app. “Why? I don’t know, maybe it makes her neck look smaller?”

"When we zoom in, we can see that the water pattern behind her here has been warped. Using the liquify tool Photoshop, I'm going to now show you what it would look like without the Photoshopping applied to it," she added.

"As you can see, the water reflection in the background starts to look a lot more natural as well, we don't have that warped effect," Ross explained.

The TikToker also included comparative content to emphasize the alterations made on the snap, adding, "We also have a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot to compare as well.”

"Here's the photo that they released," Ross said. "Here is the corrected version. Check out the water patterns in the background."

The Skims founder has been accused of altering her images before multiple times as of last April, Kim was slammed for editing her legs.

Kim became a target for online trolls when she edited out her sis Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi and replaced her with Khloe Kardashian's daughter True in an image taken at Disney land.



