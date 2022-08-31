Netflix releases official trailer of 'Jodi' with release date, cast, and more

 
Netflix has just released the first official trailer for the upcoming Indian movie Jodi which is set to stream on September 16, 2022.

The Abbas Zafar directorial movie stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role.

The upcoming movie is an intense drama based on the real event that happened in 1984 and showcases the anti-Sikh riots that caused the death of hundreds of Sikhs.

For those unversed, the situation happened after Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination, by her Sikh bodyguards, and it led to the anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.

Many Sikhs died as a result of the riots, especially in Delhi, and attempted to flee to Punjab in order to survive. 


Cast:

  • Diljit Dosanjh
  • Nimrat Khaira
  • Gurshabad
  • Hardeep Gill
  • Harsimran
  • Drishti Grewa


The character played by Diljit Dosanjh in the movie is seen as one of the heroes who helped the Sikhs to escape from the city.

Jodi narrates the journey of three friends who battled for their lives and took the responsibility to save their community.

Check out the trailer:


