Wednesday Aug 31 2022
Lindsay Lohan takes a trip down memory lane, recreates 'Parent Trap' days

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

Lindsay Lohan is taking a trip down memory lane as she recalls beautiful memories from her 'Parent Trap' days with her brother Dakota Lohan in the latest social media post.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old actress shared side-by-side photos on Instagram of her and her brother, 26, recreating the same pose from years earlier in the same spot in London — outside of Big Ben.

They switched places in the updated outtake, with her brother holding her as she held him in the original photo.

The throwback photo was taken in the late nineties, as Lindsay was on location to film her classic blockbuster The Parent Trap.

Around the age of twelve, Lohan showed off her incredible talent as she played two roles in the film, twin sisters Hallie Parker and Annie James.

Within no time their mother Dina Lohan dropped in the comments to say, 'Full circle my angels.' And their sister Aliana Lohan, 28, wrote, 'my two Best Friends.' 


