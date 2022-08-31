 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Shia LaBeouf makes shocking revelation about cheating on every woman he's ever been with

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

Shia LaBeouf makes  shocking revelation about cheating on every woman hes ever been with
Shia LaBeouf makes  shocking revelation about cheating on every woman he's ever been with

Transformers star Shia LaBeouf is making big revelations regarding cheating in relationships.

The actor was sued in 2020 by his ex, musician FKA Twigs, who accused him of sexual battery.

LaBeouf has denied the allegations and a trial date for the civil case has been set for 17 April 2023; however, in his explosive interview on Jon Bernthal's Real Ones podcast he came clean about many wrongdoings.

LaBeouf said he has a 'long list of people that I need to make amends to', admitting that he has 'cheat[ed] on every woman I've ever been with'

Without explicitly naming FKA Twigs - real name Tahliah Barnett - LaBeouf said: "I hurt that woman. And in the process of doing that, I hurt many other people, and many other people before that woman.

"I was selfish, self-centred, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being."

He continued: “I hurt a lot of people, and I'm fully aware of that. And I'm going to owe for the rest of my life."

Reflecting on his past and looking ahead to his future, the Holes star said he wants to be 'useful'.

He said: "When I think about what my life has become, and what it is now, like what my purpose is now… I need to be useful.

More From Entertainment:

Tensions engulf Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck after marriage due to hectic schedules

Tensions engulf Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck after marriage due to hectic schedules

Madonna reveals the biggest regret of her life

Madonna reveals the biggest regret of her life
Social media is a gift for online bullying, claims JK Rowling

Social media is a gift for online bullying, claims JK Rowling
BLACKPINK Jisoo's 'Snowdrop' the most tweeted K-drama of 2022: report

BLACKPINK Jisoo's 'Snowdrop' the most tweeted K-drama of 2022: report
'Alien' star Sigourney Weaver says she has no plans to retire from acting

'Alien' star Sigourney Weaver says she has no plans to retire from acting
TREASURE’s music video 'JIKJIN' crosses 100 million views

TREASURE’s music video 'JIKJIN' crosses 100 million views

BLACKPINK accused of lip-syncing at the VMAs

BLACKPINK accused of lip-syncing at the VMAs
Sydney Sweeney’s birthday post draws ire of DJ Bella Freda: Heres’ why

Sydney Sweeney’s birthday post draws ire of DJ Bella Freda: Heres’ why
Chris Rock dubbed ‘horrible comedian’ for joking about Nicole Simpson’s brutal murder

Chris Rock dubbed ‘horrible comedian’ for joking about Nicole Simpson’s brutal murder
Princess Diana remembered on her 25th death anniversary

Princess Diana remembered on her 25th death anniversary
Lindsay Lohan takes a trip down memory lane, recreates 'Parent Trap' days

Lindsay Lohan takes a trip down memory lane, recreates 'Parent Trap' days
Meghan Markle blasted for ‘publicizing’ Prince Harry’s ‘deeply intimate’

Meghan Markle blasted for ‘publicizing’ Prince Harry’s ‘deeply intimate’

Latest

view all