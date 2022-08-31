Stray Kids Bang Chan wants to befriend ENHYPEN’s Jake

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022
Stray Kids Bang Chan revealed that he loves ENHYPEN’s Jake and would like to build a trustful relationship with him.
Stray Kids’ member Bang Chan shared how his first meeting with ENHYPEN’s Jake was a wholesome experience and how he thought of him as an angel.
As per Koreaboo, the K-Pop idol also mentioned that he looked forward to making a stronger connection with him and wanted to look after him.
“He is definitely someone I will do my best to take care of. Because we are from the same continent,” said the K-Pop star.
He also shared how difficult it was for him to meet the ‘Fever’ singer through the congested crowd: “I sound like a father, but I will do my best to take care of our little Aussie friend”.
He ended his emotional comment by sharing how he would also love to include Felix: “I feel like he could use a friend or two, so Felix and I get along well and we’ll make friends with him.”