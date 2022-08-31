 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Stray Kids Bang Chan wants to befriend ENHYPEN’s Jake

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

Stray Kids Bang Chan looks forward to building a strong relationship with ENHYPEN’s Jake
        Stray Kids Bang Chan looks forward to building a strong relationship with ENHYPEN’s Jake

Stray Kids Bang Chan revealed that he loves ENHYPEN’s Jake and would like to build a trustful relationship with him.

Stray Kids’ member Bang Chan shared how his first meeting with ENHYPEN’s Jake was a wholesome experience and how he thought of him as an angel.

As per Koreaboo, the K-Pop idol also mentioned that he looked forward to making a stronger connection with him and wanted to look after him.

“He is definitely someone I will do my best to take care of. Because we are from the same continent,” said the K-Pop star.

He also shared how difficult it was for him to meet the ‘Fever’ singer through the congested crowd: “I sound like a father, but I will do my best to take care of our little Aussie friend”.

He ended his emotional comment by sharing how he would also love to include Felix: “I feel like he could use a friend or two, so Felix and I get along well and we’ll make friends with him.” 

More From Entertainment:

Michael Jackson’s estate scores a legal victory against Jeffre Phillips

Michael Jackson’s estate scores a legal victory against Jeffre Phillips
Oprah Winfrey celebrates her friend’s birthday in an innovative style

Oprah Winfrey celebrates her friend’s birthday in an innovative style
Ben Affleck spotted hanging out with son Samuel after returning from second honeymoon

Ben Affleck spotted hanging out with son Samuel after returning from second honeymoon
Mariah Carey breaks silence on her first marriage in Meghan Markle’s podcast

Mariah Carey breaks silence on her first marriage in Meghan Markle’s podcast
In pictures: Lady Gaga drops jaws in bold bedazzled dress

In pictures: Lady Gaga drops jaws in bold bedazzled dress
Leonardo DiCaprio, Camilla Morrone split: Twitter bursts with jokes about star only dating women under 25

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camilla Morrone split: Twitter bursts with jokes about star only dating women under 25
Tensions engulf Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck after marriage due to hectic schedules

Tensions engulf Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck after marriage due to hectic schedules

Madonna reveals the biggest regret of her life

Madonna reveals the biggest regret of her life
Shia LaBeouf makes shocking revelation about cheating on every woman he's ever been with

Shia LaBeouf makes shocking revelation about cheating on every woman he's ever been with
Social media is a gift for online bullying, claims JK Rowling

Social media is a gift for online bullying, claims JK Rowling
BLACKPINK Jisoo's 'Snowdrop' the most tweeted K-drama of 2022: report

BLACKPINK Jisoo's 'Snowdrop' the most tweeted K-drama of 2022: report
'Alien' star Sigourney Weaver says she has no plans to retire from acting

'Alien' star Sigourney Weaver says she has no plans to retire from acting

Latest

view all