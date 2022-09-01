Queen to appoint Britain's new prime minister at Balmoral

Queen Elizabeth II seems to break with tradition as she would appoint Britain's new prime minister at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland.

The 96-year-old monarch would meet outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his yet-to-decided successor on Sept. 6 at Balmoral, where she spends her summers, according to the statement.



The longest-reigning British monarch will have an audience with the new leader — either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former finance minister Rishi Sunak — shortly after meeting with Johnson, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The result of the Conservative Party leadership contest to succeed Johnson will be announced on Sept. 5, with polls indicating Truss as the clear frontrunner.



Having the new leader appointed at Balmoral will provide certainty for the new prime minister's diary and avoid last-minute changes in case the queen experiences mobility issues, according to reports.