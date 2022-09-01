 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen to appoint Britain's new prime minister at Balmoral

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

Queen to appoint Britains new prime minister at Balmoral

Queen Elizabeth II seems to break with tradition as she would appoint Britain's new prime minister at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland.

The 96-year-old monarch would meet outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his yet-to-decided successor on Sept. 6 at Balmoral, where she spends her summers, according to the statement.

The longest-reigning British monarch will have an audience with the new leader — either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former finance minister Rishi Sunak — shortly after meeting with Johnson, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The result of the Conservative Party leadership contest to succeed Johnson will be announced on Sept. 5, with polls indicating Truss as the clear frontrunner.

Having the new leader appointed at Balmoral will provide certainty for the new prime minister's diary and avoid last-minute changes in case the queen experiences mobility issues, according to reports.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth mulls abdicating throne amid health worries?

Queen Elizabeth mulls abdicating throne amid health worries?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face backlash for producing 'rubbish'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face backlash for producing 'rubbish'
Meghan Markle slammed for making 'untrue' claims

Meghan Markle slammed for making 'untrue' claims
Shakira and Rafael Nadal are dating?

Shakira and Rafael Nadal are dating?
Michael Jackson’s estate scores a legal victory against Jeffre Phillips

Michael Jackson’s estate scores a legal victory against Jeffre Phillips
Oprah Winfrey celebrates her friend’s birthday in an innovative style

Oprah Winfrey celebrates her friend’s birthday in an innovative style
Kang Tae Oh announces the date for his military enlistment

Kang Tae Oh announces the date for his military enlistment
Ben Affleck spotted hanging out with son Samuel after returning from second honeymoon

Ben Affleck spotted hanging out with son Samuel after returning from second honeymoon
TWICE’s 'Between 1 & 2' to land in top 3 of Billboard

TWICE’s 'Between 1 & 2' to land in top 3 of Billboard
Mariah Carey breaks silence on her first marriage in Meghan Markle’s podcast

Mariah Carey breaks silence on her first marriage in Meghan Markle’s podcast
In pictures: Lady Gaga drops jaws in bold bedazzled dress

In pictures: Lady Gaga drops jaws in bold bedazzled dress
Leonardo DiCaprio, Camilla Morrone split: Twitter bursts with jokes about star only dating women under 25

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camilla Morrone split: Twitter bursts with jokes about star only dating women under 25

Latest

view all